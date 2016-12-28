Maharashtra Cabinet to setup separate ministry for development of OBCs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday decided to create a new ministry for welfare of Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT), OBCs and Special Backward Classes. A proposal to this effect was approved by the cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis had recently announced that a separate ministry would be created for OBCs which would be headed by an independent minister.

The cabinet also approved hike in the grant provided for Ramai and Shabri Awaas Gharkul Yojana. It was also decided that the State Agriculture Corporation land will be available for allocation to those affected by notified projects as compensation. The state government will provide financial assistance to backward cotton producers. A committee headed by the textile minister will be formed to discuss approvals to cotton mills in the revised textile policy. The Cabinet also decided to grant extension to individuals, companies and institutions, who have been given the government land on lease or ownership for carrying out constructions.