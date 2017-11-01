Maharashtra Cabinet reshuffle: As minister, Narayan Rane set to stir up state politics – even if by default

Narayan Rane Narayan Rane

His own political stock may have gone down following two successive electoral defeats within a year and he may have been cold-shouldered and marginalised by the Congress before he quit it in a huff, but former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane is set to make state politics interesting, even if by default.

His impending induction into the Devendra Fadnavis government before the next state Assembly session, scheduled to begin in Nagpur on December 11, fits into the BJP’s pan-India expansion strategy: by importing leaders from other parties. Short of a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly — 122 out of 288 — and having to bicker with ruling alliance partner Shiv Sena nearly every other day, the BJP’s intention is to be on its own.

In the long run, the BJP eyes the Sena base for its own growth, and that makes Rane an ideal tool — somewhat like the role Himanta Biswa Sarma, another former Congressman, is playing in the Northeast. Rooted in the Sena, Rane went up the hard way in the party’s hierarchy over four decades: from an ordinary member to being the chief minister in 1999.

Although he switched sides to the Congress in 2005 following differences with Uddhav Thackeray, it is his Sena background that makes the BJP warm up to him.

Also interesting for the BJP is the fact that Rane comes from the Konkan region, traditionally a Sena stronghold and a BJP weak spot. The BJP eyes his influence in three Konkan districts — Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad — with a total of 15 Assembly seats to gain more space.

The move may yield only a marginal gain, however, considering Rane’s own influence in the region has shrunk over the years. He lost to Sena nominee Vaibhav Naik in Kudal constituency by over 9,000 votes in 2014 Assembly elections. A few months later, Sena defeated him again, this time by over 19,000 votes in the by-election for Bandra East Assembly seat.

His son Nilesh Rane, who was a sitting MP, lost the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat to Vinayak Raut of the Sena in 2014.

The BJP, which generally avoids returning fire after occasional Sena attacks, may use Rane to counter its troublesome ally in the medium term.

As for the Sena, the in-house decision for now is to wait and watch. The party, it appears, has no plan to quit the government — it wants to see how Rane’s induction plays out within the BJP. Alongside, the ally would continue to attack the Fadnavis government over issues such as “anti-farmer” policies, price-rise, GST, demonetisation, and unemployment.

In the long run, however, the Sena and BJP are drifting towards a split. The Rane factor would only make the parting more bitter. And the BJP would need time to figure out whether, on balance, the Rane move helped it.

