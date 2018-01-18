Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: Nod to 1 per cent quota in jobs, education for orphans

CM Devendra Fadnavis, in an event, had said that a young orphan girl met him recently raising an issue that she wants to clear the state civil service exams and has scored well but could not qualify.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) CM Devendra Fadnavis, in an event, had said that a young orphan girl met him recently raising an issue that she wants to clear the state civil service exams and has scored well but could not qualify.(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

In an attempt to rehabilitate and secure the future of orphaned children, the state cabinet has approved the idea of one percent special category reservation in education / jobs, and social welfare schemes for orphaned children in the state. Officials from the Women and Child Development department said that at present, there is no provision to categorise orphaned children, who are not aware of their parents’ identities.

“The orphaned children find it difficult to get jobs despite scoring well in competitive exams. So they have to face a lot of difficulties in getting jobs, in securing seats in education and in availing social welfare schemes. Now, they will be able to avail these facilities,” said an official adding that the government would introduce a draft bill on the matter soon.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in an event, had said that a young orphan girl met him recently raising an issue that she wants to clear the state civil service exams and has scored well but could not qualify. Fadnavis had promised her a special category reservation to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar congratulated Fadnavis for the sensitive decision. “Now, the state government should prepare a special policy for orphaned children who have completed 18 years,” said Rahatkar.

