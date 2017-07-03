Maharashtra cabinet exempts RGPL from taxes, transmission charges

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to give an exemption to energy company Ratnagiri Gas and Power Limited (RGPL) from various taxes and transmission charges for the next five years. The state government’s concessions to RGPL come in the backdrop of the Centre deciding to review this project under the Power System Development Fund scheme to save it from becoming a Non Performing Asset (NPA), an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. RGPL will now be exempted from payment of Value Added Tax (VAT), Central Sales Tax and transmission charges.

The cabinet also decided to amend the Maharashtra Prohibition Act of 2016 to facilitate setting up of Gram Rakshak Dals.

Accepting social activist Anna Hazare’s demand, the state government had decided to set up ‘Gram Rakshak Dal’ at village level.

Members of this Dal will help police in curbing sale of illicit liquor in villages.

The cabinet also granted revised administrative approval to Krishna-Koyna lift irrigation project worth Rs 4,959.91 crore to complete the remaining work.

The state cabinet also decided to strengthen the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme in remaining 15 districts by starting 236 projects.

An amount of Rs 210.96 crore will be spent on this ICDS strengthening scheme, with state’s share being Rs 50.52 crore, an official said, adding that it is already implemented in 20 districts.

ICDS is a welfare programme which provides food, pre-school education and primary healthcare to children under 6 years of age and their mothers.

In another decision, the cabinet decided to handover 44 acre of land at Ambazari in Nagpur to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

The land is currently in possession of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Also, the Cabinet approved handing over Kondhane project in Karjat taluka of Raigad district to Cidco in Navi Mumbai for drinking water facilities to 270 villages.

The cabinet also decided to promulgate an ordinance to amend Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust Shirdi Act of 2004 in view of centenary celebrations.

With this amendment, financial powers of the executive officer have been increased and he would now be called Chief Executive Officer.

