Maharashtra: Cabbie dies as slab from building under demolition crashes on his car

A 35-year-old driver sitting in his car died when slab of a three-storey structure came down crashing during demolition at Dadar in Central Mumbai on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at around 4:30 PM when the empty building located in Hindu Colony was razed as part of its redevelopment, an official said.

He said the slab landed on two cars parked along the roadside. The deceased was identified as Shivraj Gautam who was inside his Ola car. He was extricated from under the rubble and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment at 7:15 PM, the officer said.