Maharashtra Budget to focus on agriculture and jobs: Sudhir Mungantiwar  

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

Higher investments in agriculture and employment would be main focus of the budget 2018-19, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said. The budget will be presented on March 9. The primary concern would be to cope with the challenges to deliver results through the policy reforms and investments in the infrastructure projects, the minister said. The state budget session started on Monday. A day before the budget, the Economic Survey would be presented in the Assembly and the Council. The budget session will conclude on March 28.

Mungantiwar said: “I concede we have major financial constraints and we have to make provisions and identify our priorities within the given space. Higher borrowings to tackle the financial challenges is not ruled out but we also would ensure we maintain better fiscal discipline. We have to be mindful of tackling the revenue deficit.” He said: “Higher investments in agriculture and employment would be main focus of the budget 2018-19…. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has brought some restraint on revenue generation. As a result we have to consider the limitations and responsibilities while fixing our priorities.”

The minister said the government was committed to making financial provisions for Rs 21,500 crore for the Seventh Pay Commission for employees. “Similarly, our commitment to fulfil the promise of loan waiver of Rs 34,000 crore remains unchanged,” he said. The finance minister said, “Currently, the total amount government have to spend on interest rates is Rs 30,000 crore and pensions Rs 27,000 crore.” He indicated that the state’s overall debt had crossed Rs 4 lakh crore.

Reiterating Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s announcement at the Magnetic Maharashtra summit to drive the overall GSDP through the service sector which yielded higher employment, Mungantiwar said, “The five years’ compensation period provided to states following GST should not be a cause for alarm. Moreover, Maharashtra may not require the compensation from the next year.” Apart from the multi-crore big projects which have been planned for the next 10-20 years, finance minister said, “We have to also address the short-term requirements through schemes which would directly change the lives of the people across rural and urban Maharashtra.”

He said the imposition of GST had made it difficult to raise funds through taxes. While ruling out more development cuts to mobilise funds or curb expenditure, he said, “Effective fiscal management coupled with curtailing excess expenditure would be the policy.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya