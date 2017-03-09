Maharashtra Budget Session: Won’t allow House to work if farm loans not waived, says Opposition

Leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. Leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Tuesday said the Opposition would not allow the functioning of the Maharashtra Assembly from Thursday if the government did not announce loan waiver for farmers. “The state government should bring in a one-line resolution on Thursday that it will make provisions for farm loan waiver in the budget. It this does not happen tomorrow, we will not allow the Assembly to function,” Vikhe Patil told reporters on Tuesday.

The Congress leader said that since the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, nearly 9,000 farmers had committed suicide in the state. “In January-February alone, as per my information, 262 farmers have committed suicide. Three years of drought, unseasonal rains and the absence of Minimum Support Price has affected them. Farmers are clearly not the priority for this government,” Vikhe Patil said.

He added that even the government’s allies, such as the Shiv Sena and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, had spoken out against the way the it was treating farmers. “This government has lost the confidence of the people as well as its own friends,” Vikhe Patil said. “The Shiv Sena joined us in the demand for loan waiver in the Lower House. We are amazed that the government says it will announce the loan waiver at an appropriate time. What time can be more appropriate than this?,” he added.