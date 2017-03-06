Maharashtra budget session: Opposition set to target govt on farmer suicides, loan waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

The opposition parties boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday on the eve of the beginning of the budget session. At a joint press conference, Congress and NCP Opposition leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Assembly) and Dhananjay Munde (Council) indicated that they would target the government on issues such as a loan waiver for farmers, the continuing farmer suicides and more.

Matters ranging from drought mitigation, Dhangar and Muslim community reservation, losses incurred in agriculture and textile markets will also be on the Opposition’s agenda. Vikhe-Patil said the government had failed on several fronts, the biggest being the lack of measures to curb farmer suicides. “Our main agenda is to get a loan waiver for farmers of Maharashtra. The BJP leaders promised loan waivers for other poll-bound states, but Maharashtra which has witnessed maximum farmers suicide was ignored.”

The NCP’s Dhananjay Munde, leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said, “Last year, the drought was more serious than the one in 1972 and the cabinet’s visit to drought-hit areas seemed nothing but drought tourism. The combined Opposition will expose the government’s apathy towards farmers for its failure to provide much needed help.”