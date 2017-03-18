Maharashtra budget: Liquor to cost more; push for irrigation schemes

Sudhir Mungantiwar and Deepak Kesarkar ahead of Maharashtra Budget. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Sudhir Mungantiwar and Deepak Kesarkar ahead of Maharashtra Budget. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday proposed to raise tax on liquor and lottery while earmarking Rs 8,233 crore for irrigation projects in its budget for 2017-18 with an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 4,511 crore. Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar presented his third straight budget, which he described as “agriculture-centric,” in the assembly amid vociferous demand by the Opposition for a farm loan waiver.

He said the BJP-led government has taken a major decision to merge plan and non-plan expenditure from 2017-18. “The focus will now be on capital expenditure. This change will allow each department to use the entire fund allocated to it effectively instead of only the plan component which is 25 per cent of the total budget size,” he said.

After the merger, the concept of plan outlay will cease to exist, said the finance minister and added: “A sum of Rs 77,184 crore has been earmarked for various schemes.” He said in FY18, the revenue receipt is estimated at Rs 2,43,737 crore and revenue expenditure at Rs 2,48,242 crore. Consequently, there will be a revenue deficit worth Rs 4,511-crore.

Mungantiwar said the government will try to reduce the deficit by cutting down avoidable expenditure and ensuring effective revenue recoveries. He proposed to increase the value-added tax (VAT) from 23.08 per cent to 25.93 per cent on the maximum retail price of the foreign liquor, the IMFL and the country liquor.

Mungantiwar also proposed to raise tax on weekly lottery from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The tax proposals are expected to result in additional gain of Rs 396 crore. Describing the budget as “agriculture-centric,” the minister said a provision of Rs 8,233-crore has been made for various irrigation projects.

He earmarked Rs 100 crore for micro-irrigation projects in Yavatmal and Wardha districts which will be completed using Israeli technology. Mungantiwar said the government proposes to double the farm income by 2021. To achieve this, it has decided to focus on irrigation, electricity, farm ponds, food processing, technology, marketing, group farming and agriculture credit.

The farm loan waiver issue, which has been dominating the proceedings ever since the budget session began last week, again hogged the limelight. Opposition members, including Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Congress), former finance ministers Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil (both NCP), were on their feet seeking relief for cultivators in form of a debt waiver. The members displayed banners, played cymbals and made loud noises as the minister read out his speech.

Outlining tax concessions, Mungantiwar said in order to provide fair and remunerative price to sugarcane farmers, they will be exempted from purchase tax in 2017-18. Tax concessions on essential commodities like rice, wheat, pulses and their flour, turmeric, chilly, tamarind, jaggery, coconut, coriander seeds, fenugreek, parsley, papad, wet dates, solapuri chadars and towels will continue till the introduction of GST, expected to come into force from July 1.

He proposed tax exemption of 6 per cent on geomembrane (plastic lining) used for water harvesting and storage, and lowered tax on aviation turbine fuel from 5 per cent to 1 per cent for a period of 10 years. VAT of 13.5 per cent has been exempted for soil and milk testing kits, card swipe machines, gas and electric incinerators.

He said the state was ready for implementation of GST. For compensation post the new tax regime, annual growth rate of 14 per cent on revenue for 2015-16 shall be considered. Compensation amount shall include octroi in Mumbai and the local body tax, Mungantiwar said and announced setting up of three new benches of Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal.

Asserting the government is committed to make farmers debt-free, Mungantiwar said at present 31.57 lakh cultivators, out of the total 1.36 crore, are indebted. The debt-ridden farmers face the risk of going out of the ambit of institutional credit. If farmers are to get crop loan, it is necessary for them to repay debts, he said.

It is estimated that total institutional indebtedness is Rs 30,500 crore. The government has increased investment in the agriculture sector to help farmers come out of debt trap, Mungantiwar said. If the huge collective indebtedness is written off, it will have an adverse impact on investment in the sector, the finance minister maintained.

There is no guarantee farmers will be perennially out of debt if a waiver is announced. On the loan issue, the state has sought assistance from the Centre, he said. “We want to make it clear the state will give support and co-operation for any effort by the Centre to reduce farmer debt.”

A substantial provision of Rs 979 crore has been made in the budget for electrification of agriculture pumps and to clear backlog in eastern Vidarbha. An amount of Rs 125 crore has been allocated under the Punjabrao Deshmukh interest subsidy scheme. The government proposes to take steps to enable farmers to get remunerative prices for their produce and double their income, he said.

These steps include providing godowns, strengthening competition through direct marketing of products and establish agro-marketing hubs. Mungantiwar proposed a scheme to provide refrigerated vans to facilitate faster movement of farm products. Adequate funds will be made available for the scheme.

