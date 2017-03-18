Maharashtra budget: Govt ready to allocate financial resources along with Centre to help farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Source: Express Archive Photo by Santosh Parab) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Source: Express Archive Photo by Santosh Parab)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday the government was willing to allocate financial resources along with the Centre to help 31 lakh farmers reeling under debt of Rs 30,500 crore. Along with lending support to such farmers to bring them back in the crop loan credit bracket, the government will also extend some incentives to more than one crore farmers who have not defaulted in their loan repayment to the financial institutions.

Fadnavis explained that financial allocations to farmers whose long standing dues have rendered them out of loan bracket would also raise questions in the minds of more than one crore farmers who have repaid their loans. “Along with the Centre, state government is willing to make part financial allocations along with other incentives to reach out to farmers. While we help 31 lakh farmers to become debt free to facilitate fresh crop loan, we have to provide some incentives to more than one crore farmers who have made loan repayment regularly,” the chief minister said while addressing the Assembly.

“We have to ensure the farmers who are regularly repaying the loans don’t feel they are being discriminated,” he said. These statements came a day after Fadnavis lead a high-powered committee of cabinet ministers to New Delhi to evolve workable mechanism to help farmers.

Meanwhile, the Opposition continued their protest seeking complete loan waiver in state. Reacting to this, Fadnavis said, “The Opposition is not interested in welfare of farmers. They are just using the floor of the Assembly to do their politics. I wish them good luck.” While terming it unfortunate, he said, “ The economic survey which projected 12.5 per cent growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors is an indicator about the government’s commitment to the farmers.”

Reiterating the government’s investment worth Rs 30,500 crore including Rs 8,000 crore help to tackle natural calamities, the chief minister said, “Farmers prosperity is highest priority of the government.” While indicating that higher investments in agriculture is not going to be compromised, the chief minister said, “There are 31 lakh farmers with accumulative debt of Rs 30,500 crore. We urged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to work a mechanism that would help to bring farmers in the crop loan bracket.”

