Maharashtra budget 2018-19: Govt gives over Rs 26,000 cr for SC/ST welfare schemes

Of the total Rs 9,949.22 crore for SC, Rs 2,700 crores has been kept for district-level schemes and Rs 7,249.22 crore would be utilised for state-level schemes. (Representational image) Of the total Rs 9,949.22 crore for SC, Rs 2,700 crores has been kept for district-level schemes and Rs 7,249.22 crore would be utilised for state-level schemes. (Representational image)

The state government has provided Rs 26,345.29 crore for various welfare schemes for the upliftment of the scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST). The budget 2018-19 has showered sops for the SC/ST, with focus on the basic rural infrastructure, health, housing and education. While Rs 9,949.22 crore has been allocated for welfare schemes for SC, Rs 8233.12 crore has been provided for the ST.

The sizeable component in both SC/ST has been on the development of the youths through scholarships and and avenues to facilitate their higher professional careers and get gainful employment. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The government was committed to socio-economic empowerment of the SC/ST, other backward classes and minorities. Adequate measures through welfare schemes and allocations have been ensured in the budget. The development of all sections and segments is integral for the overall growth of the Maharashtra.”

Of the total Rs 9,949.22 crore for SC, Rs 2,700 crores has been kept for district-level schemes and Rs 7,249.22 crore would be utilised for state-level schemes.

While Rs 357.99 crore has been given for health services, Rs 700 crore for Ramabai Gharkul Yojna and Rs 718.59 crore for hostels and Rs 2,020.32 crore for residential schools. Taking the welfare measures to the grassroots within the SC, Rs 1,687.79 crore has been provided under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Indira National Old Age Pension Scheme and Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme for old,dependent, widowed and handicapped families under poverty line. The state has raised the pension from Rs 600 to Rs 800 for people in the age group of 18-65 with 40 to 80 per cent disability and Rs 1,000 for those with multiple disabilities.

A grant of Rs two crore has been provided for expansion and renovation of People’s Education Society’s Hostel and convocation centre established at Nagsenvan by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Through the tribal outlay of Rs 8,969.50 crore the welfare schemes are centred on housing, education and health. To push the tribal students in the mainstream English medium residential schools, Rs 378 crore have been granted. Rs 605 crore have been provided to students, who can avail 603 vocational courses while pursuing higher professional education under the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

The ceiling of family income for fee concessions have been raised from Rs 6 to Rs 8. The decision was to bring larger number of students under the scheme. The scheme will benefit students from Maratha community who have been demanding reservation which is still entangled in legal and constitutional battle.

Under Annabhau Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation, capital funds have been enhanced from Rs 40 crore to Rs 400 crore. The corporation provides financial assistance to economically backward youth who want to take up entrepreneurial activities.

An allocation of Rs 350 crore for various minority welfare schemes has been sanctioned namely renewal of Madarsa Yojana, Maulana Azad Free Scholarship Yojana, free food for minority girls undergoing higher education, training centres for police recruitment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App