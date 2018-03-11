Maharashtra budget 2018-19: State’s big push for crop diversification

The announcement was a part of Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s budget 2018-19 speech in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday. (Image for representational purposes) The announcement was a part of Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s budget 2018-19 speech in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday. (Image for representational purposes)

At a time when Maharashtra’s agriculture economy has slipped into negative growth, the state government has decided to push for crop diversification. On the lines of Congress-led Punjab, the government has decided to set up ‘citrus estates’ in the three districts of Nagpur, Amravati and Akola. While oranges are cultivated on 1.5 lakh hectares of farm lands in the Vidarbha belt, the productivity per acre is very low. The BJP government in the state has allocated Rs 15 crore in its spend plan for 2018-19 to set up citrus estates, which would provide farm implements, grading, waxing and other facilities under a single roof, in the three orange producing districts.

The announcement was a part of Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s budget 2018-19 speech in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday. “Orange is cultivated on about 1.5 lakh hectares in the state but compared to the acreage, the productivity is low. Therefore, on the lines of Punjab, it is proposed to set up a ‘citrus estate’. This will be implemented in Nagpur, Amravati and Akola districts in stages. A sum of Rs 15 crores is being kept in reserve for this initiative,” Mungantiwar said.

The move comes at a time when cotton, the main cash crop in the belt, has suffered extensive damage due to infestation by Pink Bollworm. According to the Economic Survey Report 2017-18, the cotton production for the year ending March’2018 is expected to be 44% below the production for the previous year.

Incidentally, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth is in the process of setting up an orange processing plant on a 200-acre government allotted land in Nagpur’s Katol.

In 2007, the Punjab government had set up citrus estates in Hoshairpur and Abohar, which were credited for the increase in farm incomes and yield. Ironically there have been recent report where kinnow (an orange variety) growing farmers in Punjab have been uprooting the crop owing to losses, and that there has been a substantial decline in the area under kinnow cultivation.

