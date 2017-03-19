Maharashtra budget 2017: Shiv Sena supports BJP on budget day

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar during a pannel discussion held after announcing Maharashtra budget in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar during a pannel discussion held after announcing Maharashtra budget in Mumbai on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

The Shiv Sena on Saturday shed its aggressive posture on crop loan waiver to join hands with BJP to extend a united saffron front in the state legislative assembly and council. The taming of Sena was believed to be an outcome of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ telephone call to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena’s support to BJP took the Congress and NCP by surprise as they had planned to isolate the BJP on the floor of the assembly and council during the budget presentation.

The chief minister, responding to a question during his media interaction, said, “The opposition has been trying to use Shiv Sena’s shoulder to rest its gun and fire on the issue of crop loan waiver.”

“However, they will not succeed as Sena and BJP are working together to address farmers’ plight,” he said. A senior Sena minister said, “Since the chief minister led a delegation to Delhi and discussed the problems of the farmers and elicited a positive response from Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, we have no reasons to continue our agitation.”

The minister added, “We also understand that there is some process to be followed and the centre cannot hand over financial allocation in a few minutes.”

The minister disclosed, “Uddhavji was also not in favour of boycotting the state budget. His concern was to raise the farmers’ problems and seek assurance from the government. We will pursue the matter to the logical end.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now