Maharashtra budget 2017 live updates: Double-digit positive growth for farm sector projected

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

The Maharashtra State budget 2017-18 will be presented in the Assembly today. The Economic Survey Report (2016-17) was presented to the state legislature on Friday and has pointed to accelerated growth in the country’s most industrialised state despite the demonetisation move. The projection of a double-digit positive growth for the farm sector, which provides livelihood to over 58 per cent of the state’s population, is good news for the BJP-led government. Maharashtra’s rural economy, which has been on a downward spiral since 2014-15, rebounded on the back of a good monsoon spell in 2016-17 with a 12.5 per cent positive growth. On Friday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a delegation of Sena and BJP leaders to meet finance minister Arun Jaitley to ask the Centre for an institutional credit mechanism to help 31 lakh farmers who cannot avail crop loans due to pending debts.

LIVE UPDATES

9:45 am: 9.4% growth clocked by the state in current fiscal, ESR report shows.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd