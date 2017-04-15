Maharashtra: Bribery case against IAS officer, his colleague

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday evening arrested two persons, including an IAS officer, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh. The Palghar unit of ACB said that Milind B Gawade (54), an IAS officer currently working as an additional tribal commissioner, had demanded bribe from 12 employees of state-run ashram shalas (residential schools for tribal children).

These employees had been promoted as superintendents, and Gawade allegedly threatened to demote them if they did not pay him Rs one lakh each, the ACB said. After receiving the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Kiran Sukhlal Mali (39), deputy tribal commissioner, while allegedly accepting the money on Gawade’s behalf this evening. Both were later arrested.

