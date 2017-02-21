BMC polls 2017: Turn out doubles by noon, but many don’t figure in voter list

People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

After fours hours of polling in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 16.40 per cent. The State Election Commission reported that by 11.30 am, voter turnout had doubled since the last reading at 9.30 am, which saw only 8.07 per cent voters turn up to cast their vote.

SEC figures revealed that over 15 lakh Mumbaikars had cast their vote by 11.30 am. Here is a breakdown of those who voted: 9.6 lakh men, 5.4 lakh women and 16 transgenders. High voting trends have been noticed in western suburbs in areas like Borivali, Malad and Goregaon. In the Marathi pockets, along the western belts, some polling booths witnessed almost 25 per cent of voting. The Marathi community were seen coming out in large numbers to vote in the BMC elections. There are 91.8 lakh registered voters in Mumbai who will vote across 7,297 booths. And 2,275 candidates who are contesting across all 227 municipal wards in Mumbai.

Complaints regarding missing voter slips were reported in areas like Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Matunga, Bandra (east) and even Govandi. A mix up of voter slips also appeared to be a recurring problem in these areas. In the city’s eastern suburbs, there was a lot confusion among voters due to delimitation of wards. In M East ward, several voters complained that their identity numbers on their voting slips did not match the voters’ list at the polling booths. Hence, many voters were then being directed to other booths. In K West Ward of Juhu and Andheri, hundreds of voters were reportedly angry with not finding their names in the voting list. Residents met with the returning officer to sort the issue.

The turnout in D Ward, which include upscale areas of Pedder road and Malabar Hill, was reportedly dull . At Peddar Road polling station (D Ward 214) saw only about 200 people casting their votes by 11 am. By 11.30am, C and D wards have reported a voter turnout of 11.5 percent, according to the official count. C ward comprises of areas like Kamthipura, Bhuleshwar, etc.

At Rafiq Nagar, which includes wards 138 and 139, the Samajwadi Party candidates appear to be the popular choice among voters as the sitting MLA of the area, Abu Azmi belongs to the same party. However, Shiv Sena candidate Suresh Bullet could split the votes in ward 139.

Meanwhile, in central Mumbai, the Marathi speaking belt witnessed high voter turnout since morning. In Shivaji Park and Prabhadevi area, it appears to be a straight contest between the Shiv Sena and MNS. While, in Shivaji Park, the fight is between Shiv Sena’s Visakha Raut and MNS’s Swapna Deshpande. In Prabhadevi, Shiv Sena candidate Samadhan Sarvankar is facing party’s rebel candidate Mahesh Sawant. Just hours before polling began on Tuesday morning, officers attached with Kurar police station seized two cars full of liquor, which were being transported to the northern suburbs of Kandivali for distributing it ahead of the BMC polls.

