Maharashtra: One dead after fire breaks out at chemical unit in Palghar

The fire reportedly started in Ramdev Chemicals in Novaphene Specialties private limited in E-107 unit. The fire reportedly started in Ramdev Chemicals in Novaphene Specialties private limited in E-107 unit.

A person was killed after a powerful blast in a pharmaceutical factory in Tarapur area of Palghar led to massive fire late on Thursday night. According to locals, the fire broke out at around 11.30 pm.

The fire reportedly started at Ramdev Chemicals in Novaphene Specialties private limited in E-107 unit.

“The fire is too big to control. Seven people have been admitted to a hospital. The fire is spreading in nearby factories. All precautionary measures are in place,” Palghar police superintendent Manjunath Singhe told the Indian Express.

Prima facie, it appears that a boiler blast in the pharmaceutical company led to the fire.

Fire breaks out in a factory in Tarapur, Maharashtra Fire breaks out in a factory in Tarapur, Maharashtra

According to Palghar collector Prashant Narnawre, who is monitoring the situation in Control Room of district Disaster Management, around eight fire tenders are presently working to douse the flames.“Our people are on the spot. We have further called fire tenders from Vasai-Virar, TAPS and Reliance thermal power station,” he said.

The MIDC area, where the fire started, has at least 18 plants. Officials claim fire is spreading to successive plants.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App