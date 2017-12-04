Maharashtra BJP’s Twitter handle ‘hacked’

The unusual tweet, now deleted, by @BJP4Maharashtra, the verified Twitter handle of the state BJP, was put up around 10.15 am on Sunday. (Representational Image) The unusual tweet, now deleted, by @BJP4Maharashtra, the verified Twitter handle of the state BJP, was put up around 10.15 am on Sunday. (Representational Image)

On Sunday, the verified Twitter handle of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “criticised” the government of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over its employment policy. Hours later, the BJP told the cyber police station that it did not post the “mischevious tweet” and asked them to investigate the matter. According to sources, the party has asked the police to investigate if it was a case of hacking or if someone was tampering with the state BJP’s Twitter handle. The cyber police are investigating the matter.

The unusual tweet, now deleted, by @BJP4Maharashtra, the verified Twitter handle of the state BJP, was put up around 10.15 am on Sunday. The tweet criticised the Fadnavis government for “unemployment” in Maharashtra. Taking a jibe at the BJP over the tweet from the account, senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil tweeted saying the BJP may have finally agreed with what the Congress has been pointing out for two-and-a-half years.

Later in the day, the BJP spokesperson released a statement they had approached the cyber police station to find out who was behind the tweet. The statement, released by party spokespersons in Marathi, stated that in the backdrop of the assembly elections in Gujarat, it is suspected that there may have been some mischief in this case. “The BJP’s Twitter handle has been misused and is possibly hacked,” the party statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App