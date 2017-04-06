Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena whips to get cabinet status

The chief whip and whip of the ruling parties, Shiv Sena and BJP, are all set to get cabinet rank status complete with red beacon car and a government bungalow.

The state government on Wednesday exempted the chief whip and whip from being disqualified for holding office of profit by making amendments in the Maharashtra Legislature Members (Removal or Disqualification)Act.

At present BJP’s senior MLA, Raj Purohit is the chief whip in the Assembly and Shiv Sena’s whip is Sunil Prabhu.

In the state Legislative Council, BJP’s whip is Bhai Girkar and Sena’s whip is Neelam Gorhe. The bill which was adopted in the Assembly appears to have a political significance with Sena and BJP trying to accord cabinet rank status to its senior leaders who are given the responsibility of floor management in both state assembly and council.

It is also a way to mollify leaders who could not be accommodated in the council of ministers. The amendment was necessitated following strict guidelines in the original act that disallow chief whip and deputy whip in state assembly or parliament from holding any office of profit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now