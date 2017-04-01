Maharashtra BJP MLA who wants Council abolished faces show cause notices

The BJP and the party-led government have served separate show cause notices to MLA Anil Gote for repeatedly making critical comments about Maharashtra Legislative Council. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat today informed the Legislative Council that Gote has been given three days to respond to the notice, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated against him.

The BJP MLA from Dhule in north Maharashtra has been pressing for abolition of the Council, but has found no support either from the party or the government. His demand has evoked sharp reaction from the members of the Upper House.

Raising the issue, Hemant Takle (NCP) said despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarifying that the BJP and the government do not endorse Gote’s demand, he kept reiterating his stand while talking to the media.

Seeking a breach of privilege motion against Gote, Takle said Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar should take cognisance of the issue.

Neelam Gorhe (Shiv Sena) said Gote, while speaking to TV channels, has himself said he is ready to face a privilege motion as this will allow him to put forth his stand.

“The BJP MLA is misleading people and has defamed the House. He has sought to create an image that no pro-people work takes places in the Upper House. His comments create a suspicion that he has some backing,” she said.

However, Bapat maintained it is wrong to say Gote enjoys some kind of support on the issue. The Chief Minister has already given a statement, which reflects the stand of the BJP as well as the government.

“As Parliamentary Affairs minister, I have served him a notice over his comments and he has been asked to respond within 3 days,,” Bapat said.

“(Maharashtra BJP President Raosaheb) Danve has also served a similar notice and asked him to clear his stand. If he does not do so in 3 days, the party and the government will take disciplinary action against him,” he added.

Nimbalkar asked the government to inform the House about Gote’s explanation when it is received.

The BJP MLA has been arguing that the Council has no “constitutional rights” and it stalls laws passed by the assembly.

