Maharashtra: Bipin Bihari appointed new DG, Prisons

MAHARASHTRA has got a new head of the Prisons department, IPS officer Bipin Bihari. He has been promoted as Director General, Prisons, a post created by the state government last month. The state Home department has also promoted Sanjay Pandey as Director General, State Home Guards and Civil Defence. Maharashtra now has eight DG rank posts of which one, DG, Anti Corruption Bureau, has been vacant since July 2016.

In November 2016, (ADGP), State Home Guards, Sanjay Pandey, had moved the Bombay High Court against a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state Home department which delayed his promotion.

Setting aside a November 2016 Maharashtra government order that deemed the two-year-and-eight-month period when IPS officer Pandey had joined a private firm as ‘dies non’, the Bombay High Court had recently asked the state government to convene a DPC (Departmental Promotional Committee) within four weeks to consider his promotion as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) before June, 20, 2012 or the said date would be deemed as the date of promotion in the rank of ADGP.

The order also reads, “Within six weeks, the petitioner’s case for promotion as Director General of Police (DGP) be considered in accordance with the law.”

