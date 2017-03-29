Maharashtra: Bhira records highest-ever temperature at 46.5°C, seven degrees above normal

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Temperature in Bhira, Maharashtra touched a record maximum on Wednesday as it reached 46.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, reported skymetweather.com. The report states that such a high temperature is uncommon in this region where maximum temperature usually does not exceed the 40 degree Celsius mark.

As per the report, the conditions are expected to remain the same for next two to three days after which it will come down when winds from western region carrying moisture start blowing over the area.

The advent of summer has led to a rise in mercury levels in several northern states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab among others and the blowing of dry and hot winds from these areas towards Maharashtra has caused heatwave like conditions in the region.

“People are requested to take extra precautions during such heatwave. It is advisable to stay put during the afternoon hours. Great amounts of cool fluids must be taken to battle off the hot weather over the region,” the report said.

The temperature levels in national capital Delhi are also expected to touch 40 degree Celsius mark by the end of March.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd