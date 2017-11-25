Maharashtra: Barber community leaders mollified after Devendra Fadnavis expresses regret

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo) Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)

A barber community organisation, which had taken offence at a statement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, today announced that it won’t hold any protest on the issue, after Fadnavis expressed regret.

Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal president Kalyanrao Dale held a meeting in Indapur tehsil where the decision to cancel the proposed `agitation’ was taken.

While addressing a gathering in Kolhapur yesterday, Fadnavis said, “I had issued a letter when I realised that my comments had hurt the sentiments. I am not more important than the society. If sentiments are hurt, I express my apologies.”

The chief minister had made the statement in question when taking a dig at the previous Congress-led government over its habit of starting many development works simultaneously and leaving them unfinished, drawing analogy with `barbers’ ways’.

In protest, the barber community leaders had announced a statewide road blockade agitation and mass tonsuring of heads ahead of the winter session of the state Assembly.

In a statement today, the organisation said no protest would he held.

