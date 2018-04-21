Maharashtra: Banks aim to disburse Rs 63,000-crore crop loan

The annual credit plan is decided by State Level Banker’s Conference with inputs from across the districts. This credit plan decides the outlay for kharif and rabi season as well as other priority sector lending. (Representational Image) The annual credit plan is decided by State Level Banker’s Conference with inputs from across the districts. This credit plan decides the outlay for kharif and rabi season as well as other priority sector lending. (Representational Image)

IN THE upcoming sowing season, banks in Maharashtra aim to disburse around Rs 63,000 crore worth of crop loan. This outlay would be substantially higher than last year’s Rs 54,000-crore loan, as financial institutions foresee a greater demand with more and more farmers becoming eligible for loans after the loan waiver. After a series of protests last year, the government had announced the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana, with an aim to waive overdue crop loans.

Till March 6, banks have only managed to waive loans worth Rs 13,782 crore. However, the general consensus among bankers is that this year, there will be more demand for crop loans given that the first forecast for upcoming monsoon season has predicted normal rainfall. Around 30 per cent the outlay is disbursed by district central cooperative banks (DCCB), while commercial banks corner the rest.

The annual credit plan is decided by State Level Banker’s Conference with inputs from across the districts. This credit plan decides the outlay for kharif and rabi season as well as other priority sector lending. Farmers avail of crop loan from banks at 7 per cent interest and timely repayment is rewarded with 6 per cent subvention by the central and state governments. While bankers might be optimistic about an increased outlay, the current year’s outlay figures are anything but optimistic.

The state has recorded a 40 per cent dip in disbursal of loans with bankers blaming the ongoing loan waiver for the same. Uncertainty about loan waiver had in fact increased the default as more and more farmers have stopped repaying their loans in hope of waiver. Also, many farmers had failed to repay the interest on their loans. Banks have refused to waive the interest payment despite the government’s directions about the same. Kishore Tiwari, head of the state committee that aims at reducing farm distress, said the government has plans to set up a mechanism to help farmers access institutional credits. “Helplines and special camps are being planned to ensure that farmers could avail crop loans easily,” he added.

Tiwari demanded that it should be made mandatory on banks to provide loans to farmers who have benefited from the loan waiver. “Public sector banks should step in areas where DCCBs are weak,” he said. Asking for vigilance on the banks, Tiwari called upon NABARD and RBI to ensure strict adhere to their given target.

