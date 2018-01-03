Maharashtra bandh LIVE UPDATES: Dalit groups call for bandh in Mumbai today

Maharashtra bandh LIVE UPDATES: Groups block the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Tuesday, in protest of the violence between Maratha and Dalit communities the day before (Express Photo/Arul Horizon) Maharashtra bandh LIVE UPDATES: Groups block the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Tuesday, in protest of the violence between Maratha and Dalit communities the day before (Express Photo/Arul Horizon)

Dalit groups have called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday in protest of the violent clashes that broke out on January 1. At least five lakh members of the community had gathered in villages around Bhima Koregaon near Pune to attend an event commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon. Dalits had clashed with members of the Maratha group, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old youth. Several others were injured.

On Tuesday, members of the Dalit community staged protests in Mumbai, Pune and at least nine other districts in the state, calling for action against the Marathas, and alleging they were targeted on Monday.

The Battle of Koregaon was fought between British troops and the Maratha army led by Peshwa Baji Rao II. The British forces included soldiers from the Mahar community. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s visit to Bhima Koregaon has led to the memorial site being named Shaurya Bhoomi by Dalit activists.

7.46 am: Maharashra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday had sought a judicial probe “by a sitting judge,” and announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the kin of the youth who was killed on Monday. Fadnavis had said, “A sitting High Court judge will head the inquiry and the youth’s death would be probed by the CID,” reported PTI.

7.30 am: Additional forces of the Maharashtra police has been kept on standby today, as Dalit leaders have called for a state-wide bandh. In some areas, internet services may be suspended to curb rumours from spreading through social media. The police may invoke prohibitory orders if needed. Speaking to The Indian Express DGP Satish Mathur said, “We have made elaborate arrangements to keep the situation under control in view of the bandh. Extra forces have been kept on standby. Some areas have been identified where internet could be suspended so people cannot spread rumours on social media.”

7.14 am: On Tuesday, members of the Dalit community took to the streets in protest of the violence on January 1, alleging they were targeted by the Maratha community. State buses were damaged in yesterday’s protests; at least 11 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and the Pune Municipal Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) were damaged.

7.00 am: Dalit groups have called for a state-wide bandh today, while the the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has sought a debate in the Rajya Sabha over the incident. Follow our live blog through the day for news and updates.

