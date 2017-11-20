Maharashtra: Ban on naming liquor shops after deities, historical figures

Officials from the state’s labour department said that a notification would be issued soon by the excise department on the issue. (Photo for representation purpose) Officials from the state’s labour department said that a notification would be issued soon by the excise department on the issue. (Photo for representation purpose)

The Maharashtra government has decided to ban the naming of liquor shops, beer bars and permit rooms across the state after deities, historical figures and forts. Officials from the state’s labour department said that a notification would be issued soon by the excise department on the issue.

“The issue was discussed and a decision has been taken to ban naming liquor-related shops and establishments after deities, historical figures and forts,” Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil said.

According to labour department officials, the issue was raised in March in the Maharashtra Legislative Council through a calling attention motion.

