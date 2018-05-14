Maharashtra ATS arrests terror suspect

The officer said that during interrogation, it came to light that an accused earlier wanted in a terror-related case based out of Sharjah had arranged for Mirza to travel there. (Representational) The officer said that during interrogation, it came to light that an accused earlier wanted in a terror-related case based out of Sharjah had arranged for Mirza to travel there. (Representational)

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Saturday said it has arrested a man allegedly trained in Pakistan to carry out terror attacks in India. The ATS said the accused, Faisal Hasan Mirza (32), was helped by another man who is wanted in connection with another terror attack in India.

According to a senior officer, Mirza is an associate of wanted terrorist Amir Reza Khan, co-founder of Indian Mujahideen. Sources say Mirza was ordered to plan an attack in Mumbai.

Mirza, an electrician, was picked in a joint operation by Maharashtra ATS and Kolkata Special Task Force (STF). “Kolkata STF, which has been tracking Reza and his associates, stumbled upon Mirza. A joint operation was carried out and Mirza was arrested from his western suburban residence,” said an official.

The officer said that during interrogation, it came to light that an accused earlier wanted in a terror-related case based out of Sharjah had arranged for Mirza to travel there. “After staying in Sharjah for a few days, Mirza is believed to have moved to Dubai from where he traveled to Karachi,” said another officer.

“In Karachi, he was trained at a terror camp where he was shown how to handle firearms. make explosives and carry out suicide missions,” the officer said.

