Maharashtra Assembly ruckus: Speaker suspends 19 MLAs till December 31

Mumbai: Opposition members protesting against the BJP government on farmer’s issues during the Maharashtra Assembly Budget session in Mumbai. (Source: PTI/file photo) Mumbai: Opposition members protesting against the BJP government on farmer’s issues during the Maharashtra Assembly Budget session in Mumbai. (Source: PTI/file photo)

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade on Wednesday suspended nineteen MLAs for creating a ruckus on the state budget day. The MLAs — nine from Congress and ten NCP — were suspended from the assembly till December 31 for disrupting Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s speech and burning copies of the budget outside the assembly on March 18. FM Mungantiwar did not announce any loan waiver scheme for the state farmers, despite demands from the Shiv Sena and Opposition parties. However, the government allocated Rs 8,233 crore for various irrigation projects.

“Maharashtra’s growth rate for 2016-17 was 9.4 percent and we aim to take this at least in double digit in the coming year (2017-18). For farmers, Rs. 8,233 crores has been allocated for water resources and Rs. 2,812 crore has been allocated for Prime Minister’s irrigation scheme proposed for year 2017-18,” Mungantiwar said while reading out the budget.



With inputs from ANI

