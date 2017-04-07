Maharashtra Assembly revokes suspension of 10 Opposition MLAs

Maharashtra Assembly suspended 19 Opposition MLAs in March Maharashtra Assembly suspended 19 Opposition MLAs in March

The Maharashtra Assembly today revoked the suspension of 10 more Opposition MLAs who were barred from attending the proceedings of the House for the rest of the year for creating ruckus during the Budget presentation last month.

A total of 19 Opposition MLAs (10 from NCP and nine from Congress) were suspended on March 22 till December this year keeping them away from House proceedings and also restricting their entry into the Legislature premises in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The suspension of nine members was earlier revoked on April 1. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat today moved a resolution for revocation of the suspension of remaining 10 MLAs, which was adopted by the House.

The 10 MLAs who will be able to return to the House are: Amar Kale, Vijay Wadettiwar, Kunal Patil, Jaykumar Gore, Harshwardhan Sapkal (all from Congress) besides Bhaskar Jadhav, Madhusudhan Kendre, Jitendra Awhad, Rahul Jagtap and Sangram Jagtap of the NCP.

The Opposition disrupted proceedings in the House during the Budget presentation on March 18, by displaying banners before Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar while he was reading out the budget speech. They also sang bhajans, played cymbals, raised slogans and later burnt copies of the budget outside the House.

