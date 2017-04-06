Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha approves bill legalising bullock cart races

The bill, tabled by Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadev Jankar, seeks to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. (file photo) The bill, tabled by Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadev Jankar, seeks to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. (file photo)

The Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha on Thursday passed an amendment Bill legalising bullock cart races in the state. The bill, tabled by Animal Husbandry Minister Mahadev Jankar, seeks to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960. Earlier, the Maharashtra Cabinet appointed a sub-committee to study the draft bill.

Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance to allow Jallikattu after state-wide protests against the ban on organising the bull-taming festival. The Supreme Court also refused to stay the ordinance but pulled the government for failing to maintain law and order.

more details awaited

