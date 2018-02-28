Maharashtra Assembly adjourned after uproar over Marathi song

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (File) Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (File)

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly witnessed an uproar on Tuesday, with the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress-NCP debating on non-inclusion of a stanza written by Marathi poet Suresh Bhat in the song to commemorate the “Marathi Bhasha Din” (Marathi Language Day). The uproar led to adjournment of the Assembly after lunch. Marathi Bhasha Din is commemorated on February 27.

While celebrating the programme in the Vidhan Bhawan on Tuesday, Congress-NCP leaders pointed out that a stanza penned by late poet Bhat was dropped from the song. Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and NCP’s Ajit Pawar raised the matter in the Assembly.

Calling the Opposition’s charge baseless and factually incorrect, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “One stanza, which the Opposition was referring to, was not part of the original song… The four lines of the stanza, were impromptu, recited by Bhat during a function. And it was never a part of the original poem.”

