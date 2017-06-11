Maharashtra announces blanket loan waiver, farmers call off protest

Farmers and NCP activists throw away milk on the road outside Collector’s office during a protest over farmers’ issues in Thane, Mumbai on Saturday. File/PTI Photo Farmers and NCP activists throw away milk on the road outside Collector’s office during a protest over farmers’ issues in Thane, Mumbai on Saturday. File/PTI Photo

Clearing the decks for an end to an ongoing agitation by farmers in the state, the Maharashtra government Sunday announced a blanket loan waiver-estimated over Rs 35,000 crore, it will be the biggest ever-to provide immediate relief to 31 lakh farmers. This is a clear departure from its earlier position that loans of only small and marginal farmers will be considered.

Announcing that a consensus had been reached and farmers have called off their strike, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who described the decision as historic, said in a series of tweets, “Government agrees for loan waiver for farmers. Conditions and detailing will be finalised by a Joint Committee.”

“Govt also accepts the demand of farmers to increase the milk prices. At the same time, the milk societies will have to agree with 70:30 formula of profit sharing on the lines of sugar industry. Farmers and their betterment was, is and will always be this Government’s top priority. Group of Ministers will also hold discussions with various political parties for a broader consensus and inclusion,” he said.

The decision came five hours after a meeting of the core committee led by state Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil and farmer representatives from Nashik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli and Pune. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetty said, “We are pleased with the decision. Our concern was for genuine farmers. We are not seeking blanket loan waiver.”

The crop loan waiver for small and marginal farmers will be enforced immediately ahead of the kharif season. The core committee will determine the broad parameters to define eligible categories. Notwithstanding the financial implications estimated to cross Rs 35,000 crore, the government conceded to the blanket loan waiver with certain parameters to weed out non-farming categories to ensure that genuine farmers reap maximum benefits.

The parameters will ensure that big business houses, professionals or politicians who own large parcels of agriculture land do not avail loan waiver benefits in the name of farmers. The state has a total of 1.36 crore farmers. Minister Chandrakant Patil said, “This is a revolutionary decision. A loan waiver of such magnitude has never been considered in the state.”

In a significant step to provide relief to farmers supplying milk to cooperative dairy societies and private players, the government decided to increase milk rates from June 20. “We want to stop exploitation of farmers who are often underpaid. The formula for fixing the milk rate for farmers will be derived, as is done in the case of sugarcane. The ration of 70:30 profit share between sugar mills and cane farmers will be enforced for the milk sector,” Patil said. The farmers have demanded Rs 50 per litre but the realistic view is that they will get between Rs 28-30 per litre.

Shiv Sena Minister Diwakar Raote said, “ We are happy with the loan waiver. Any decision that helps farmers is welcome.” The Shiv Sena was in the forefront, along with NCP and other farmers organisations, to support the strike over the last ten days. On the financial implications of the waiver, sources in the government said, “We will have to find a way out to cope with the financial burden.”

