Maharashtra among ‘best performing states’ in digitisation of gram panchayats

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

Maharashtra has been adjudged as among the best performing states in the digitisation of gram panchayats under the central government’s BharatNet project. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Communications (independent charge) Manoj Sinha.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the Centre’s recognition and said that the state government would continue to use the digitisation process to transform the lives of the poor across Maharashtra.

The two-phase BharatNet programme uses optical fibres to enhance digital connectivity across gram panchayats.

Fadnavis has initiated the project to cover all 29,000 gram panchayats in Maharashtra. While the Centre has set 2019 as the deadline for digital connectivity of gram panchayats, the Maharashtra government claims to have attained the target ahead of time.

Outlining the plan for the state’s digitisation drive, the CM said technology would become a vehicle to deliver visible change to the lives of people in rural and urban Maharashtra. He said technology should be used to make social schemes reach the

remotest villages and hamlets in the state.

