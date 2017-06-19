Amit Shah praises state for positive agriculture growth

Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis at the meet on Sunday. (Photo by Dilip Kagda) Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis at the meet on Sunday. (Photo by Dilip Kagda)

BJP president Amit Shah Sunday said the agriculture growth from negative to positive had been the most significant achievement of the Maharashtra government till now. The turnaround from -4 per cent to 12 per cent growth in the agriculture and allied sectors in less than two and a half years, he said, had set the pace for a quantum jump in overall Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) index. Shah was addressing a gathering of ‘opinion makers’ in Mumbai’s Vile Parle.

“There may be several key mega projects across the sectors which are being pursued, in my opinion what is most crucial is the agriculture growth. The state had been reeling under negative (-4 per cent) for the last several years. But within a short span it has attained positive growth (+12).”

Shah’s statement comes soon after the state government announced a loan waiver for farmers following a large-scale agitation. The opinion makers’ meet marked the conclusion of Shah’s three-day tour with a focus on organisational consolidation.

Reading out 106 policies and programmes taken up during the three years of NDA regime led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he tried to highlight how BJP was “a party with difference”. “The inherent strength of the BJP lies in its internal democracy,” he said. Criticising the Congress, Shah took his oft-repeated jibe: “It is a foregone conclusion who would succeed AICC president Sonia Gandhi. Whereas, in BJP nobody knows who would succeed Amit Shah.”

CM Devendra Fadnavis outlined the projects undertaken by his government for Mumbai.

The meet was attended by representatives from various organisations of professionals, such as doctors, lawyers, small-scale sectors, and also dabbawallahs, besides a large number of party workers. The purpose was to connect with a cross-section of people who remain in public contact and help in building opinion.

The opinion makers’ meet was overcrowded and exposed poor management, Many people could not even enter the hall. There was no interactive session and presentations from various organisations were hurriedly handed over to the party leadership.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App