Maharashtra Agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar passes away

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday following a brief illness, reports PTI. He was 67. He breathed his last at the Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. The senior BJP leader died after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest at the hospital, an ANI report said. Fundkar was inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis ministry in July 2016. He was born in 1950 in Buldhana.

He was also known as Bhausaheb Fundkar. He was also the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council. His son Akash Pandurang Fundkar is an MLA from Khamgaon constituency.

