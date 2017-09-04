Maharashtra addresses over 1300 complaints during Lokshahi Din

Fadnavis held the 100th Lokshahi Din today, wherein he held hearing of 11 cases along with additional seven from previous hearings and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned. He also ordered a completion report in stipulated time. Fadnavis held the 100th Lokshahi Din today, wherein he held hearing of 11 cases along with additional seven from previous hearings and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned. He also ordered a completion report in stipulated time.

The Maharashtra government has addressed over 1300 complaints of citizens at its ‘Lokshahi Din’, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.

‘Lokshahi Din’ is an exercise where the chief minister and senior bureaucrats address the grievances of people who approach the government after unsatisfactory resolution of their complaints at district and division levels.

“The state government is mulling over improvement in addressing the grievances to minimise the complaints taken up at the highest level. This will save people’s time as well as administrative cost for such exercise,” the CM said.

Of the 1,390 complaints received today, 1,383 complaints have been addressed and necessary instructions were given, Fadnavis said.

The complaints were related to the departments of general administration, revenue, home, urban development, rural development, agriculture, industry, higher and technical education, and forest.

The complaints were originated from areas like Beed, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Latur, Thane, Kolhapur, Akola, Latur, Jalna, and Aurangabad.

