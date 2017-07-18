Latest News
Maharashtra: Action on gau rakshaks who spark violence

The government will take strict action against “gau rakshaks” who are resorting to unnecessary violence in the name of cow protection, Mahadev Jankar said

Written by Partha Sarathi Biswas | Pune | Published:July 18, 2017 2:40 am
maharashtra cattle law, maharashtra beef law, maharashtra beef advisory, maharashtra cattle sale, maharashtra gau rakshaks, maharashtra beef raids, india news Representational Image/ File Photo
The Maharashtra government has issued instructions to officials of the Home and Animal Husbandry departments to invoke non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against “gau rakshaks who resort to violence”. Mahadev Jankar, the minister in charge of dairy development, animal husbandry and fisheries, on Monday told The Indian Express that the government will take strict action against “gau rakshaks” who are resorting to unnecessary violence in the name of cow protection.

“The incidents of gau rakshaks resorting to violence in other states is distressing and enough to shake us. In order to take urgent steps to prevent such incidents from happening in Maharashtra, we had a meeting between officials of the animal husbandry and the Home departments last week,” the minister said. “The action should be strong enough to prevent anyone else taking the law in their hand,” he said.

