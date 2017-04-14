‘Bumper drinker’ Hema Malini didn’t commit suicide, says Maharashtra MLA as he delinks farmer suicides from alcoholism

Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu (Source: PTI Photo/File) Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Maharashtra Independent MLA Omprakash Babarao courted controversy on Thursday after he alleged that actor and politician Hema Malini is a heavy drinker while discussing farmer suicide issue in the state. According to news agency IANS, the Achalpur MLA – more popularly known as Bachhu Kadu – was addressing a farmer’s rally in Nanded when he made statement. Kadu was apparently countering the claims that farmer suicides are a result of excessive alcoholism. “It is wrong to say this. All sorts of people make all kinds of allegations. Who does not drink? 75 per cent of lawmakers drink, even journalists drink. Hema Malini is a bumper drinker, has she committed suicide?” Kadu asked.

The Amravati MLA alleged that Congress leader Narayan Rane’s comment on linking alcoholism with farmland suicides was erroneous. Kadu also targetted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his comment that farmers killed themselves due to the burden of wedding costs.

The six-time MLA in Amravati has been in news earlier. In 2006, Kadu had shot into limelight after he climbed onto a water tank “Sholay-style” to draw the government’s attention to Vidarbha farmers suicides. He also assaulted a health department official recently after which the government employees retaliated against him with a strike. A police complaint had also been lodged in the matter.

(With IANS inputs)

