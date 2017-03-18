Maharashtra accounts for almost half the assets managed by mutual funds industry

Maharashtra accounts for almost half the assets managed by the mutual funds industry in India, not surprising considering it is home to the country’s financial capital. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India, Maharashtra accounted for Rs 8.12 lakh crore of assets under management (AUM), about 45.3 per cent of the overall Rs 17. 9 lakh crore AUM at the end of February.

The state was followed by Delhi (Rs 1.78 lakh crore), Karnataka (Rs 1.33 lakh crore) and Gujarat (Rs 1.07 lakh crore). Haryana, which accounted for Rs 1.02 lakh crore assets, rounded off the top five and was the only other state to have more than Rs 1 lakh crore AUM.

Surprisingly, for a state which is home to the nation’s two stock exchanges, equity assets accounted for only 25 per cent of Maharashtra’s AUM, second only to Haryana’s 18 per cent. In Gujarat, as much as 42 per cent of AUM comprised of equity assets. Incidentally, Uttar Pradesh, which accounted for Rs 61,700 crore AUM, had a 50 per cent equity assets share.

In terms of mutual fund penetration, measured by per capita AUM, Delhi soared ahead because of its smaller population. It has AUM per capita of Rs 1.06 lakh followed by Goa with Rs 93,370 and Maharashtra’s Rs72,290 per person. Haryana was third among the top five with Rs 40,220 crore AUM per capita.

