Maharashtra ACB secures conviction in two graft cases

THE MAHARASHTRA Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday secured convictions in two of its cases in which government officials were trapped demanding bribes. The ACB also trapped four persons allegedly seeking bribes in various parts of the state on Monday.

In one of the cases in which it secured conviction, Suresh Chavan (43), an employee of the Revenue Department, was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 by a Special Anti Corruption Court in Ratnagiri. In 2014, the ACB had trapped Chavan demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant for providing her with a certificate pertaining to lifetime arrears of her deceased father.

The second conviction pertains to Surendra Lute (30), who was attached to the Revenue and Forest Department in Parbhani. Lute was sentenced to two-year simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 by the Parbhani ACB Court for demanding a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a complainant who had alleged that Lute demanded the bribe to process a file seeking compensation for his damaged crop.

On Monday, the ACB also laid four traps. The Pune ACB trapped accused Ulhas Korade, a Gramsevak with the Grampanchayat in Pune’s Haveli district, allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 7,000 for giving the complainant a no-objection certificate to apply for a GST number to carry out his steel business.

In another case, the ACB caught Mandresh Kewat, an associate of an RTO agent in Panvel, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 to procure an ODC permission from the RTO office in Panvel, for a trailer belonging to the complainant.

In the third case, Sandip Raut (36), a security clerk at the office of the deputy superintendent, land records office, Samudrapur, Wardha, was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 to give the complainant a copy of the report on measurement of his agriculture land.

In Solapur, a senior clerk with the ITI was trapped while allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2,000 for helping the complainant procure his marksheet.

