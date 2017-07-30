Abu Azmi’s son gets threat call, police file FIR

The letter to Abu Azmi’s son, Farhan Azmi said that the caller threatened to kill him and his family, alleging that his marriage to actor Ayesha Takia is a case of “love jihad”. (Express Archive). The letter to Abu Azmi’s son, Farhan Azmi said that the caller threatened to kill him and his family, alleging that his marriage to actor Ayesha Takia is a case of “love jihad”. (Express Archive).

The Colaba police on Saturday registered an offence against unidentified persons for making a threat call to Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi. As per the complaint, a caller made a phone call to Farhan, a hotelier, and threatened to kill him.

Farhan has given a written complaint to the police, based on which an FIR was registered under sections 295 (a) (deliberate acts to outrage feelings of any class), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The hotelier had tweeted on July 26 that he had given a written complaint to Mumbai police commissioner regarding a call received by a person claiming to be from a Rajasthan-based outfit, “Hindu Sena”. The letter said that the caller threatened to kill him and his family, alleging that his marriage to actor Ayesha Takia is a case of “love jihad”.

