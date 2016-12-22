Maharashtra: Abducted kids given for ‘adoption’, cops rescue 4 more boys from other states

Nearly two weeks after busting a gang that allegedly kidnapped infant boys and sold them to childless couples in neighbouring states, the Mankhurd police rescued four more boys in Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka. Special squads of the Mankhurd police station fanned out in different states after the accused allegedly confessed to having sold a ten-month-old boy to a couple in Ahmedabad, an eight-month-old and a four-month-old boy to families in Goa, and another six-month-old boy to a couple in Karwar, Karanataka.

“We suspect the accused have sold many other kidnapped boys. We are searching for them,” said Naresh Kasale, senior inspector, Mankhurd police station. He added the rescued boys had been kidnapped from Thane, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar.

The racket came to light earlier this month when the police rescued two-and-a-half-year-old Ahmad Khan from Ponda, Goa, where the accused had allegedly sold him for Rs 2.5 lakh to an elderly childless couple.

The police then arrested Yogita Sale, who lived in the same locality in Mankhurd as Ahmad’s parents. After arresting her husband Ganesh Sale, the police nabbed Ulhasnagar resident Asha Thakur, who acted as an agent, Goa resident Noorjahan Mulla, and Karwar resident Prabhavati Naik, who allegedly approached couples seeking to adopt children. An Ulhasnagar resident, Mala Wankhede, who acted as an agent between Yogita and Ganesh Sale and the accused in Goa and Karnataka was also arrested.