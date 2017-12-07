Maharashtra: 34 MoUs signed to ‘transform’ villages

Devendra Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis

The state government Wednesday signed 34 MoUs with leading corporate houses to take ahead its ambitious project of social transformation of 1,000 villages across Maharashtra.

An initiative to promote public-private partnership, the move aims at benefiting more than 75 lakh people with a budget of Rs 335 crore. It also envisages creation of 31,000 water tanks in remote villages to tackle water scarcity. Under the banner of Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF) the government has initiated the work in 310 villages and intends adding 300 more villages.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The public and private sector participation for village transformation brings a collective responsibility towards delivering change in society. Such collaborations would being positive results.” The ability, technology, flexibility, knowledge and management skills of the private sector will bring greater speed in enforcing social schemes of the government, Fadnavis said. He said, “Greater focus on water conservation would help tackle agrarian crisis. Another area relates to malnourishment which can be overcome by providing nutritious food in the tribal belt.”

The MoUs were signed in presence of Fadnavis and corporate heads including Rajashree Birla, Amit Chandra, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Radhakrishna Damani, Hemendra Kothari, Vallabh Bhansali, Krishnan Dharmarajan, John Santosh, and Ramnath Subramaniam.

