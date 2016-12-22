Maharashtra: 2 hurt, 60 structures gutted in Madanpura fire

A worker at a garment factory looks for usable machines after a major fire gutted around 60 structures in Madanpura. Prashant Nadkar A worker at a garment factory looks for usable machines after a major fire gutted around 60 structures in Madanpura. Prashant Nadkar

Two persons were injured and around 60 structures gutted in a major fire that broke out in Madanpura area of Byculla (West) Tuesday night. Fire officials said the fire department received a call around 10.20 pm. The blaze was declared a major fire around 10.50 pm. The fire that broke out at Madanpura Chawl in Megharaj Shetty Marg in Byculla was doused by 5 am on Wednesday.

Fireman Ashok Vitthal Bane, 57, sustained a head injury during the fire-fighting operation. He condition is now stable, said officials. Shabnaj Shah, a 19-year-old resident of the chawl, suffered breathing problems due to smoke.

“The fire was confined to structures with ground plus three floors in around 60 structures housing various chappal and bag manufacturing units, scrap godowns, shops and residential structures,” said a fire officer.

The officer further said the electric wiring, household articles were gutted in the fire. “The three LPG cylinder explosion aggravate the fire. Two leaked LPG cylinders were found and were handed over to the gas agency,” said the officer, adding that few temporary structures collapsed due to it.

Parked vehicles on both sides of road caused difficulties in reaching the spot, said a fire officer. As many as 14 fire engines, 10 water tankers with apparatus were rushed to the spot.