Maharashtra: 19 aborted foetuses found in Sangli village

As many as 19 aborted foetuses have been found dumped near a stream at a village in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, bordering Karnataka. DNA samples of the foetuses have been sent to Mumbai for testing to establish if this is a case of female foeticide. The matter came to light after a 26-year-old woman, Swati Jamdade, from Sangli’s Mhaisal village, died following a botched-up abortion, allegedly conducted by a homeopathic doctor, Dr Babasaheb Khidrapure. After her death on March 1, the villagers approached the police. The police found 19 bags with “products of conception” — a term used by doctors for the foetus, placenta and other tissues that may result from a fertilised egg — on Sunday. The spot where the foetuses were recovered is about 1 km from Khidrapure’s nursing home, where the abortion was reportedly carried out.

Watch what else is making news

Khidrapure is currently absconding. According to district civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, Swati had two daughters and had conceived for the third time. Villagers claimed that Swati’s husband, Praveen, took her to Khidrapure’s hospital because she was carrying a girl child for the third time.

SP Dattatray Shinde said Praveen has been arrested. He added that it appears that Khidrapure was part of a racket and more doctors were involved. The civil surgeon said that Khidrapure has been booked for violating the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act and Medical Practitioners Act. The nursing home was not registered under the Nursing Home Act, Salunkhe said. Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant said the state government would take up the matter with Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)