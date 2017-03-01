Maharashtra: 10 juveniles booked for ‘sexually harassing’ boy

THE ANDHERI police registered a case Tuesday against 10 minors, all believed to be in the age group of 15-16 years, for alleged sexual harassment of a boy in Andheri for six to eight months. According to the police, an FIR was filed the previous week, and all 10 juveniles, residents of Andheri, were presented before the Juvenile Justice Board at Dongri children’s home on Tuesday.

According to the police, two of the minors first had unnatural sex with the 12-year-old victim, and then told the other boys about it. The police said those booked would blackmail the victim by saying they had shot a video of him in a compromising position which they would upload online if he refused them.

Over a period of time, the 10 minors allegedly sexually harassed the boy and also demanded money from him. In the past week, the boy’s parents suspected something amiss and questioned him. The boy then told his mother about what had happened, and she went to the police. A case under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered.