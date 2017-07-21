Maharashta: Two-day international conference on trafficking of women

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women will organise a two-day international conference on trafficking of women on July 27 and 28 in the city and the event is expected to be attended by 300 speakers and participants from over 15 countries.

The conference will have three plenary sessions and five panel sessions that would have national and international speakers. On the first day, the session will cover issues like trafficking, focusing on the reality and impact of violence against women, preventing and combating human trafficking crimes and impact of trafficking on development of the nation.

On the second day, it will focus on the importance of rule of law and criminal justice in ending impunity in human trafficking, survivors of trafficking and government representatives and activists will speak on restoring freedom and empowering victims of human trafficking. Other discussions will include government efforts on the issue, cyber trafficking — evolution of the nature of human trafficking and the role of media in the fight against trafficking.

“Human trafficking is an organised crime across the world which is why, a discussion at the international level should happen. Around 27 lakh women have been pushed into the trafficking business in the country. Each year, 30,000 women are pushed into trafficking. Attempts are being made at the international level on the issue. As part of it, this conference, a first of its kind in the country, is being organised,” said Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

The conference will be attended by the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with other ministers from the state.

