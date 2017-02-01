Maharashta elections: Cabinet allows self-certification by candidates on toilet use

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

The state government on Tuesday allowed self-certification about having a toilet at home by candidates contesting the gram sabha, zilla parishad and panchayat elections in Maharashtra. The cabinet took the decision to prevent candidates from being disqualified for failure to get a certificate that they use toilets at home, from their respective local bodies held by opposition political parties.

It has become mandatory for every candidate seeking to contest elections in rural and urban local bodies to have a community or home toilet as a pre-condition. The decision taken by the Centre and states across the country was to promote the construction and use of toilets. It was part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and also a step towards making every village, town and city open-defecation free (ODF).

The elections to 10 municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads and panchayats are scheduled on February 16 and 21 across the state.

The Election Commission offices received complaints about political rivals in their respective local bodies trying to withhold the issuance of certificates of toilet use to candidates.

A highly placed source said, “The local bodies held by Congress and NCP refused certificates to BJP, Sena candidates. Likewise BJP and Sena controlled bodies denied certificates to Congress and NCP candidates.”

To get rid of the problem, the cabinet empowered the individual contesting to provide self-certification about toilet use. However, the rider was that if they furnish false certificates on existence of toilets, their candidature would be cancelled.

Apart from these initiatives, the state government has already provided Rs 12,000 financial aid for construction of each toilet. The state has decided to build 56 lakh toilets in the state by 2019.