Maharana Pratap took various sections along to protect motherland: Punjab Governor

Punjab Assembly Speaker, Rana K P Singh said that Maharana Pratap was a guardian of Indian culture and values. (Representational Image) Punjab Assembly Speaker, Rana K P Singh said that Maharana Pratap was a guardian of Indian culture and values. (Representational Image)

Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap struggled for his principles and values and gave a perspective of patriotism and freedom, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore said on Sunday. He said that his perspective has always inspired those cared for their freedom while addressing a gathering on 477th birth anniversary (according to the Vikram Samvat, the traditional Hindu calendar) in Pratapgarh district on Sunday. The Punjab governor said that during the Aurangzeb rule, the 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh had also visited Mewar and he was possibly inspired by Maharana Pratap’s struggle. He also said that Guru Gobind Singh’s Khalsa Panth’s mission, ‘Wahe guru da khalsa, wahe guru ji di fatah’, reflects the philosophy of ‘Dharva Dharna Dharma, Tahhi Rakha Kartar’ of Mewar.

“Maharana took various sections along to protect the motherland. His struggle is a source of inspiration. The Maharana Pratap Peeth established in Punjab University will research about his life,” he said.

Punjab Assembly Speaker, Rana K P Singh said that Maharana Pratap was a guardian of Indian culture and values. Marathas and Sikhs walked on his paths to weaken the Mughals.

Member of Parliament, C P Joshi said that due to warrior like Maharana Pratap, today whole world sees Mewar with respect.

He said that I had requested the Prime Minister to release a postal stamp on his name, which was issued later.

Addressing a gathering at Maharana Pratap’s coronation place Gogunda, state panchayati raj minister Rajendra Rathore announced to develop it into a smart village at the cost of Rs 30 crore.

Vasundhara Raje-led government had taken up the work in 2006 but the subsequent government stalled it. Now, the work will be done in his remembrance, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now