Mahapanchayat of farmers in MP next month: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. (File) Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. (File)

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday said a mahapanchayat of farmers from across the country will be held in Madhya Pradesh next month and demanded an inquiry into farmer deaths in Mandsaur. He said the “peasant rebellion” that started in one village in Maharashtra is now spreading. He said the mahapanchayat will commemorate those killed in Mandsaur and also set the direction for future of the movement.

“Even a week after the firing, we were stopped from entering Mandsaur…. Madhya Pradesh is under a reign of terror. What happened on June 6 amounts to murder,” he said. Yadav and a group of activists were stopped from entering Mandsaur on Sunday. Yadav said there is major discontent among farmers as they are are forced to sell their produce below minimum support price. “We have heard the story of MP’s agricultural success but all policy is production-oriented and not produce-oriented.”

